(WFSB) - A state representative is on the hot seat after comparing the governor to Adolf Hitler on Facebook and doubling down on her comments.
Representative Anne Dauphinais is criticizing the governor's extension of his emergency powers, as well as the vaccine mandate.
Now, she is refusing to apologize for her comments.
In the Facebook post where she defended herself, she described it all as "dictatorial madness".
She went on to say:
"This Governor, with the help of the one-party rule we have in this state right now, has taken dictatorial powers for himself for what will be almost 2 full years when this latest extension expires. Hitler too was a dictator enabled by the rule of the single Nazi party."
Dauphinais claimed Lamont is "segregating us from our work places coercing people to make unwanted medical choices in order to keep their jobs, pay their mortgages and feed their families."
She also cited several quotes from sources in the Jewish Virtual Library, as well as the Holocaust Encyclopedia website, comparing Lamont's vaccine mandate for state workers, teachers, and contractors to when Hitler forced Jewish government workers to retire and banned Jews from civil service, those with questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to when the Germans would burn books that were considered of "un-German spirit", among others.
In her post, Dauphinais stated she was called out by an unnamed person(s) for her previous comment, adding:
"My comments were neither anti-Semitic nor factually inaccurate."
She did, however, clarify her original comment, which weren't immediately available, saying:
"I do want to take this opportunity to not apologize but clarify to Governor Lamont, for I was not clear that I meant that he was acting like Hitler in the early 1930’s – to date, he has not called for putting the unvaccinated in camps."
The governor's emergency powers have been extended six times, saying while we've come a long way, we're not out of the woods yet.
"There is something called Delta. It hit and hit hard, forcing a lot of changes in the rules coming from the federal government," Lamont explained.
Republican lawmakers and some Democrats have taken issue with the numerous extensions for the governor's emergency powers, which include requiring masks in places like schools and funding the state's vaccination campaign.
‘What you want is the people’s voice to be at the table and this is a very problematic precedent," Senator Kevin Kelly said.
Representative Dauphinais also took a jab at the governor's vaccine mandate, which requires state workers to either vaccinate or submit to weekly testing.
In her post, she says...
"This Governor is dividing us, calling on those that are vaccinated to discriminate against those that are unvaccinated."
So far, twelve state employees have been separated from their employment for refusing to comply.
In a statement, the governor's communications director rebuked representative Dauphinais' comments, saying...
"The representative's comments are disgusting, repulsive, and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust. Such anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place in state government, and no place in our public discourse."
The Anti Defamation League's Connecticut chapter is also speaking out about this. In a statement, they say:
“Comparing our Governor to Hitler is offensive and ignores the evil of the Holocaust. We call on Rep. Dauphanais to apologize and educate herself so she can understand the harm her words cause. Such reckless analogies from an elected official exploit the experiences of Holocaust survivors, and they cheapen and delegitimize the memory of victims. Learn more about how and why Holocaust analogies can be disrespectful to victims, survivors, and their descendants here.”
Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D) issued a statement in response to Dauphinais' comments:
"This is part of a disturbing trend on the far right to abandon decency, decorum, facts and history for offensive, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Rep. Dauphinais’ casual Hitler comments - joined with the recent floor speech of Rep. Mastrofrancesco comparing wearing masks to George Floyd’s murder - must be called out by other Republican members of the General Assembly. Republicans need to look in the mirror: Is this your party?"
The Senate Democrats referred Eyewitness News to the House Democrats, since Dauphinais is a member of the House.
We have reached out to the House and Senate Republicans, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
At last check, about ninety-eight percent of state employees have agreed to the vaccine mandate. Roughly a thousand are not compliant.
The latest extension for the governor's emergency powers lasts until February.
All you people who agree with the Hitler comment need to read “Night” by Elie Wiesel. Seems like none of you read much!
Never apologize to the woke mob.
Hmm. I haven't heard Lamont apologize for his mocking of religious freedom yet. Just saying.
sounds to me like she called it exactly the way she saw it. with the help of repressionist dems in the legislature, The man has extended his emergency powers like the dicktator he aspires to be..lets not forget he followed in the steps of his hero Cuomo and did exactly the same thing inserting covid patients into nursing homes. why HE gets a pass when Cuomo got called out is highly suspicious sounds likje a coverup.. wfsb needs to do an expose'
A Holocaust survivor dies and goes to heaven.
On arrival he tells God a Holocaust joke. God says - ‘that isn’t funny’.
The survivor replies: ‘Oh well, you had to be there’
Actually, this representative's comments are quite accurate. There has been NO REASON for his continued "Emergency Powers" and in point of fact, they should have ended over 10 months ago based on numbers. One need only look at what this governor has done with those powers. He has dragged a virus out far longer than any other state. He is forcing masking of children when we know from scientist numbers that children K-12 who are healthy DO NOT DIE from the virus. Of the 337 children who died of the SARs CoV-2, all, ALL had severe pre-existing conditions. So, why is our "Dictator" forcing children to be vaccinated? Why is he forcing masks to be worn? Why does he still hold emegency powers when the infection rate has been well below the threshold for a medical emergency for nearly a year? And finally, why is he forcing an unconstitutional mandate on workers threatening loss of jobs for no vaccine? The only good point about this is that Mr. Lamont hasn't the common sense to see he is attacking the very people who could put him back in office next year! Does he think that the State Employee Union higher ups are going to support him after he tossed them under the bus? And if we as his bosses think its ok to have one person rule, then why are we paying the legislature for not doing thier jobs. If we are to continue to let this power hungry little man rule over us, lets toss the legislature, demand they return two years salary and have Chairman Lamont run Connecticut.
We have a part time legislature. All of Lamont's actions are legal and have withstood any challenges to date, similar to other New England states. Courts have upheld his powers. Perhaps you could submit this diatribe to another court and take your chances. You could sign it Ranting Renzo. Let us know how that works out.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
If by "part time legislature" you mean that it only meets when the governor calls it into session, you're absolutely right. The US Constitution guarantees a representative form of government to each and every state. Connecticut should not be an exception.
CT is not an exception. All of Lamont's powers are conferred by our elected representatives in accordance with both the U.S and Connecticut constitutions. If you need further tutoring, please let me know. You can change your screen name again if you don't feel comfortable doing so. I can't stop you.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
BTW, that's Article IV, Section 4 on the reference.
legislator is SPOT ON
in any event...he is an a**hole!
Ooops people dont like to talk about or compare others to the past,its like 9/11 remember when rumsfeld said "come on move on already" and now its forced dictation unto everyone ,never forget 9/11 well ned u cant forget germany and deserve to be opinionated from left to right aint no shame in admitting when your wrong and moving your junk out the capitol,see ya ned
Well that’s an insult to hitler
A note on my comment wfsb web law said nasi was a profanity word so i had to remove it
Not exactly Hitler but Lamonts approach and extensive emergency powers are definitely Maoist or Stalinist. Don't use the Holocaust analogy since the democrats are crafty with rebuttals and will use it against you. Rather, use Mao or Stalin.
I didn't know Mao and Stalin were democratically (no pun intended) elected.
