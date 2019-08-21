HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s port authority, already under fire for misuse of funds, is seeing more problems.
The chairman recently resigned and now some want the attorney general to oversee the agency’s contracts.
Some lawmakers say this is more than just poor judgement. There may be serious ethical concerns and they feel the chairman’s resignation is not enough.
At the center of the controversy is Scott Bates, the former chairman of the Connecticut Port Authority. He has resigned from the board, but some Republican lawmakers feel his actions need to investigated.
“There are virtually no checks and balances to quasi’s. We create them legislatively and we shove them off shore,” said Senator Len Fasano, Republican Minority Leader.
Senator Len Fasano has asked the attorney general to review every bid and every contract.
Wednesday morning, Attorney General William Tong said he had not seen the request, but later in the day, his office said they were reviewing it.
The Port Authority is under fire for deals that benefited associates of Bates, controversial interior design payments for their officers, and purchasing $3,000 of photos taken by the daughter of a board member.
Bates is also the deputy secretary of the state and some feel he should be placed on leave because mismanagement has damaged people’s trust.
Governor Ned Lamont has taken some action. He’s appointed an interim chairman to oversee an independent audit.
“We want to make clear that we’re taking this very seriously. We’re getting involved at the senior levels of the Lamont administration,” said Chairman David Kooris.
On Tuesday, lawmakers tried to get answers, but top-level officials from the Port Authority were a no show.
The Connecticut Lottery is also in the hot seat for mismanagement and big salaries.
Republicans have been calling for more oversight on quasi-public agencies.
“Governor Lamont has started to take a more active role than any governor I have seen in relative to the quasi's. I tip my hat to him, that’s good, but I think he has to step it up and be more aggressive,” Fasano said.
Channel 3 reached out to Bates for a comment, but was told he is out of the country.
