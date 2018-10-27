Connecticut lawmakers and candidates reacted to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh, PA synagogue that claimed 11 lives on Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh authorities said an armed gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning, and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring 6 others, including 4 police officers.
Pittsburgh authorities said the suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers is in police custody.
Connecticut lawmakers offered their condolences for the city and the lives lost.
Governor Dannel Malloy wrote,
We mourn with Pittsburgh and the Tree of Life community on this dark day. Today's senseless attack is yet another tragic reminder that hatred, intolerance, and violence consume the hearts of too many individuals.
Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said,
My heart breaks for the victims and first responders involved in today's shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. A place of worship should be one of the safest places in our society.
Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote,
Our hearts break & stomachs turn after these shameful anti-Semitic murders. My thoughts are with the families & brave law enforcement. Congress is complicit-by its inaction-in this loathsome epidemic of gun violence.
Senator Chris Murphy said,
The news of today's shooting was heart-wrenching. How many times must our country grieve the senseless murder of innocent people before Congress does something about it? We cannot continue down this path -- something must change,"
Congressman John Larson tweeted,
My deepest sympathies go out to the Tree of Life Synagogue community, the family and friends of the lives lost and the fallen police officers. There is no room in our country for hate.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro tweeted,
Horrific news out of Pittsburgh today regarding yet another mass shooting. My heart goes out to the families of those killed and injured. There is no place for such hatred and violence in our society. Every day Congress fails to act to prevent such tragedies, we are complicit.
Congressman Joe Courtney tweeted,
Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh has suffered a sickening loss. Thank you to the brave police who prevented worse harm. Places of worship, like all public spaces, need to be made safe from gun violence.
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty tweeted,
Our hearts go out to the Tree of Life congregation and the community of Squirrel Hill. Hate undermines our democracy and our humanity. We must stand united against hatred and violence.
Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski said,
Our hearts are broken for the families of the victims who are suffering today. We are thankful for the brave law enforcement officers who rushed in to help. Amy and I send our deepest condolences to all of those affected by this senseless tragedy.
Gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont wrote,
Our hearts are heavy this morning after seeing the tragedy in Pittsburgh, one that is as horrifying as it is heartbreaking. The person who committed this bloodshed against the Jewish Community had access to deadly guns that belong on the battlefields of war - not on the quiet streets of our cities and towns.
