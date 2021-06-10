HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers closed out what turned out to be an unusual legislative session due to the pandemic.

Legislative session ends Wednesday night with no vote on recreational marijuana Lawmakers hammered out the state budget with less than 24 hours remaining in the legislative session.

While there were some big wins for Democrats, there was still no action on recreational marijuana.

Lawmakers ran out of time.

As a result, they will be back for a special session to debate legalizing recreational pot.

Lawmakers did, however, pass a new two-year $46.3 billion budget that had bipartisan support.

Supporters said it’ll help Connecticut in its continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a strong, aggressive bipartisan budget, on time, and [it] gives people a road map of where we are going to be two and four years out,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We felt very strongly we should not be raising taxes on the people of Connecticut,” said Rep. Vinne Candelora, Republican minority leader.

The new budget includes more than $2.2 billion in COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers said it will help increase funding for local education, nursing homes, college scholarships and workforce development.

Lawmakers also passed a controversial highway use tax for commercial trucks. It’ll charge most heavy weight trucks a fee per mile.

Supporters said the tax is needed to rebuild the state’s crumbling infrastructure.

Opponents believe the plan will backfire.

“Ultimately, it will fail,” said Joe Sculley, Motor Transport Association of CT. “The state won’t collect the money that they think they will, which is what led 20 other states to repeal this tax.”

Also approved during the session, a bill getting rid of religious exemptions for childhood vaccines. The debate drew thousands of protesters to the capitol.

Lawmakers also passed sports betting legislation following a debate that had gone on for years.

However, there’s still some unfinished business for lawmakers.

This week, the state Senate voted and passed the recreational marijuana bill.

While the Democratic House speaker wanted pot to be debated on the last day of the session, Republicans promised to drag things out until the midnight deadline.

House lawmakers said they will be back in a week or two for the special session.

“We will be back here,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, House speaker. “They will delay the vote for seven to 14 days. I am not sure what kind of victory that is, but fine.”

“To ask us to debate a bill on the last day of session of that magnitude in that period is not good for either side,” Candelora argued.