HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Veterans who are looking for a job might have a better chance thanks to the ‘Save A Suit’ clothing drive.
The fourth annual drive was held on Thursday at the State Capitol.
Connecticut lawmakers collected gently used, dry-cleaned, or new clothing to donate to local veterans who are looking to get back into the work force.
In the last three years, Save A Suit has collected more than 2,200 suits.
Organizers said they are looking for men’s suits, blazers, pants, shirts, ties, sweaters, coats, belts, shoes, and accessories. For women, they’re looking for suits, tops, pants, dresses, skirts, bags, shoes, and scarves.
For more information on Save A Suit, click here.
