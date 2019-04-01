HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State lawmakers are hearing brave testimony.
On Monday, victims of sexual assault shared their stories in support of a bill to give them more time to come forward.
The bill is called “Times Up,” because that's how some victims feel about the statute of limitations in Connecticut.
They feel the current law is too restrictive for sexual assault crimes.
"As a child, the thought of coming forward and what would happen to my family, would they become separated was devastating for me,” said Lynn Laperle.
She is now a grown woman, but as a child she was traumatized many times, being sexually assaulted by her relatives.
“It's very difficult when the abuser seems to be a popular person or does all these things and people come forward and say he's the nicest person, but yet you know that's not the case,” Laperle said.
She was embarrassed and ashamed to come forward, and kept her horrible memories locked up for years, until one of those who sexually assaulted her was arrested for sexually assaulted some young girls. She was 30 then, and the statute of limitations had run out.
Lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee are hearing from those who want to eliminate statute of limitations for rape.
In Connecticut for a civil case, the statute is three years, for criminal it’s five.
For minors, time is up 30 years past their 18th birthday.
In 28 states, the statute of limitations is 21 years or more, and six states have no limits.
"It can take a long time for people to realize it wasn't my fault, I wasn't the one brought this on,” said Lucy Nolan, of the CT Coalition to End Sexual Violence.
She wrote a book and had to use a pen name for fear of retaliation.
Even now she worries about her safety.
She said when she confronted her abuser and he told her she was lucky because he didn’t break her arm or kill her.
Some lawmakers had questions about those who make up stories.
"People who are really victims will not do that,” Laperle said.
The bill must be voted on by April 12 in Judiciary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.