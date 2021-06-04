HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Every year at this time there’s a big push at the state Capitol to pass legislation before time runs out.
This year’s session ends in just five days.
There’s been a lot of talk about recreational marijuana this session, and that continues to be a work in progress.
There are plenty of other bills that people want passed.
In the final days of the legislative session, advocates of several bills and causes rallied outside the state Capitol.
“We are calling on elected officials to make their future your priority. We cannot wait. There is no next year,” the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes was heard saying at a rally on Friday.
She and others were pushing to reduce emissions, specifically those generated by cars and trucks.
The goal is to reduce gas emissions 45 percent by 2030. To do this, the governor’s budget includes a charge on wholesalers passed onto consumers it would cost 5 cents more a gallon.
The money raised would give rebates for electric vehicles and would build more EV charging stations.
Republicans say they would rather see money come from somewhere else, not taxpayers.
“Anytime the government puts its hand in the people’s wallet, it’s a tax, plain and simple. Anybody that tells you that it’s not is selling you fool’s gold,” said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.
