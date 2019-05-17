HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the battle over tolls heats up, there was more sparring between Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican leaders.
Lamont is determined to get tolls passed and Republicans are fighting to stop them.
Things have been heating up for a while, and the legislative session is almost over, however it's not clear when there is going to be a vote.
"I just don't want to hear a couple weeks from now ‘I was ready to vote but I still had a few more questions, lets study it’,” Lamont said.
On Friday, he was in Waterbury at Wendell Cross Elementary, where the school is getting $46 million in renovations.
Lamont said school projects could be at risk with the Republican transportation plan.
"Republicans have a choice. They say we are going to borrow $750 million and be in debt every year, that means you increase debt or cut back on what we are borrowing right now,” Lamont said.
Republicans want to borrow $750 million a year, but they say their plan for school funding is the same as the governors.
Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said "I understand the governor is desperate to pass tolls and therefore wants to attack every alternative proposal out there. But to have an entire press conference based on a claim that is completely false is beyond the pale."
"We are underinvesting by about $1 billion a year in transportation infrastructure, so what's happening we are not just standing pat, we are losing ground,” said Jim Smith, of the CT Economic Resource Center.
Friday's terse exchange follows another one that unfolded Thursday afternoon.
"This notion that we are going to take $1 billion in, and we don't know when it’s going to come in, we can't figure out who is going to be charged, and it won't start for four or five years,” said Republican State Rep. and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
Republicans say they have a short term and long term plan, both rely on borrowing.
"I just read that the so-called Republicans plan to deal with transportation crisis and I can see why voters are cynical about politicians,” Lamont said on Thursday.
The governor did say on Friday that a bill has been drafted for tolls, but details, some details are still be worked.
There is a plan to lower the gas tax, perhaps $0.05.
Fasano issued a statement on Friday, regarding the status of the legislative session: "With less than three weeks left in the legislative session, Connecticut still has no balanced budget proposal from Gov. Lamont or majority Democrats elected to lead our state. Instead, Democrats have been focused on handing out raises, increasing spending, crowding out funding for the most vulnerable and digging our state into an even bigger hole. Today, the Appropriations Committee approved six more new state employee contracts, bringing the grand total in new unanticipated contract costs to $74.6 million, putting another hole in the state budget. The Senate also approved a minimum wage increase that will add more costs onto not only state and local municipal government, but onto our already struggling job creators and nonprofits. Also this week, Democrats refused to approve a modest allowance increase for the most vulnerable seniors in the state’s nursing homes. Instead, they continue to talk about creating new expensive programs, like free college, without offering any plan to actually pay for them. While Gov. Lamont is putting all his effort into tolls, he seems oblivious to the fact that his budget remains severely out of balance and is worsening by the day as Democrats approve more and more spending. We still have no update on where the governor is in labor negotiations which he is counting on for hundreds of millions of dollars in savings. We have no idea where he is on hospital tax negotiations. We have no idea if his State Employment Retirement System and Teachers Retirement System reamortization plans – which push more debt onto future generations – will move forward. We only have two and a half weeks left and Democrat leadership appears lost.”
