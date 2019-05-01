HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers on the Finance Committee are expected to release a spending package and may vote on a spending plan on Wednesday.
The plan may include a hike on sales tax on some services.
Gov. Ned Lamont is also expected to reveal more about the proposal on Wednesday.
Tuesday, the Appropriations Committee gave the green light to a two year $43 billion spending plan.
It would replenish funding for local schools and highway rest areas.
The plan also would lay the groundwork for a higher minimum wage and a new paid family medical leave program.
Republicans criticized the legislation and argued it would lead to tax increases.
(1) comment
thank you to all that keep voting the Democrats in charge
