HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers engaged in a heated debate at the Capitol on the possibility of eliminating the religious exemption clause to avoid vaccinating children.
Channel 3 spoke with lawmakers and parents on Tuesday on the controversial topic.
If lawmakers vote to eliminate the religious exemption, some children would not be allowed in school.
Channel 3 spoke with Wethersfield parent, Adisa Ahmetovic, who said she is concerned about unvaccinated children attending school.
"I don't think they should come to school,” said Ahmetovic. "Better to stay home than infect other kids."
The state of Connecticut currently allows parents to use a religious exemption to avoid vaccinating children, but still send them to school.
Channel 3 spoke with State Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Majority Leader) who wants to get rid of the exemption.
"Nobody who has cancer at three years old or has a deficiency in their immune system has a choice,” said Ritter. “They can't get vaccinated and those are the people I am sticking up for."
Others claim there are real concerns to eliminate the exemption clause.
"If we remove these religious exemptions, these children will no longer be allowed to be enrolled in schools,” said State Rep. Vinnie Candelora, (R-North Branford).
A grassroots non-profit organization “Informed Choice Connecticut,” said they work to protect the public’s right to make informed decisions for families.
“The public is entitled to the scientific evidence used by the government to justify labeling a group of people who claim a religious exemption as a public health threat,” the group writes.
Last week, the State Health Department released a list of school vaccinations rates and more than 100 schools fell below federal guidelines, although a few schools are challenging the numbers.
Channel 3 spoke with parents who said they fear there are parents who may take advantage of the religious exemption.
"That is the downside to it,” said Wethersfield resident, Dawn Rausch. “Some people are getting on the religious bandwagon when it's really not."
In Germany, however, there is a proposal to fine parents who do not vaccinate their children. Here, in Connecticut, the Attorney General said the exemption could be nixed, it is unclear if lawmakers will fight that battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.