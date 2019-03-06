HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are debating bills that would restore voting rights for convicted criminals.
Connecticut is one of 22 states where felons lose their voting rights while incarcerated and for a period of time following their release.
Supporters say civic participation is linked to keeping convicts away from a life of crime.
“Restoring the right to vote for people who have been disenfranchised will continue to strengthen our democracy by increasing voter participation and helping people who are or were incarcerated reintegrate into society,” said Sandy Lomonico, ACLU Criminal Justice Organizer.
The legislation would essentially remove voting barriers for people are incarcerated or on parole.
In New England, felons in Maine and Vermont never lose their right to vote, even while in prison.
