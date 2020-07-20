HARTFORD, CT (WFS) – Things could come to a head this week as state lawmakers hold a special session to vote on police reform.
The House and Senate are voting on several proposals, but police accountability is controversial.
Many want change and feel police should be more accountable. State lawmakers are expected to vote on a few bills, but the question is how far do you go?
Those who support police reform say Connecticut must do a better job at protecting people.
“We have to do more. We have to do things about it, but I think the important thing is legislators in Connecticut thing they can do something without listening to the people on the ground who have been directly affected by police brutality,” said Eric Cruz Lopez.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May has intensified demands for more police accountability.
Connecticut is one of several states ready to pass police reform. It includes more funding for body cameras, better training and more transparency when officers are disciplined.
But the most controversial part is restricting legal immunity, which could force police officers to spend their own money defending themselves in lawsuits.
Representative Steve Stafstrom, the House Chair of the Judiciary Committee says immunity is a federal statue, but there are options.
“Other states looking to go down that road have in some instances put a cap on the amount of damages, like Colorado has. Some states have limited the types of claims that could be brought under the state cause action,” Rep. Stafstrom said.
Police unions and departments spoke out against the immunity provision at a hearing last week, saying it will be impossible to recruit and keep officers.
“The people who shout the loudest, they get their way and I think it’s important that we don’t operate under these circumstances. We should take time to breathe, to digest and understand what’s happened,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
The immunity provision could make this a very heated debate when the House returns for a vote on Thursday.
Lawmakers will also take up absentee ballots, giving more people the chance to vote in November's election, but critics say more mail-in ballots means more fraud.
The CT League of Women Voters disagrees.
"Connecticut has set up a very safe and secure system, of checking absentee ballots," said Carol Reimers, CT League of Women Voters.
The change for absentee ballots would only be fore the 2020 election because of COVID-19 concerns.
