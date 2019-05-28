HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The legislative session ends in eight days, and there’s a lot of work at the state capitol that still needs to get done.
Lawmakers still need to vote on a number of bills, including paid family leave.
While paid family leave has passed the Senate, the governor threatened to veto that version.
“These bills are referred to as talkers, so we only see 8 hours on most of them,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
They also need to agree on a budget.
"It's a caucus priority who are so close to getting to the finish line. There was also an unexpected bump in the road there,” said Democratic State Rep. and Majority Leader Matt Ritter.
The House has yet to vote on paid family leave, however the Senate passed a version that would allow up to 12 weeks of paid leave so employees can take time off to care for a family member.
All employees would pay in, and the program would be run by the state, creating a new government agency.
Gov. Ned Lamont say the bill creates too much bureaucracy and has threatened to veto it, unless it includes a public private partnership.
Other bills slated to be voted on before the session include a “times-up” bill, which extends of the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault, and some sexual harassment training for CT companies.
Also, the “trust act,” which basically requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement or federal agents to get warrants for those who are detained by local police on other charges.
Also, a public option that would allow small businesses and individuals to buy into a specially created state health plan.
Lawmakers are expecting to agree on a budget by the end of this week, and Democrats and the governor are pretty much on the same page with that.
Tolls have been a hot issue that's been pushed to a special session.
The governor can call lawmakers in, and lawmakers can also call themselves back in.
A special session can be one day or several days.
