HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers have a warning for parents and teachers as concerns continue to grow about what's being viewed as a vaping epidemic.

Some in Connecticut, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, want the federal government to take immediate action on what they consider the "deceptive marketing" of e-cigarettes.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Blumenthal wants the Food and Drug Administration to stop the sales of any vaping product disguised as things like USB drives.

He said they're easy for teens to hide at home and at school.

Health officials call the vaping problem a national public health crisis. The concern is the toll it's taking on the health of teenagers.

Some lawmakers claim e-cigarette companies like JUUL market their products in a deceptive way. They believe the smell and flavors are made to look appealing to teens.

In Connecticut, state health officials confirmed at least 34 cases of lung injuries that were connected to vaping. One person has died.

"As a state health official, I am deeply alarmed by the outbreak of severe lung illnesses and deaths association with vaping," said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, Connecticut Department of Public Health. "This is public health emergency."

With flu season getting underway, doctors said they're worried about people who vape having an increased chance of getting the virus.

"It comes down to this. Do you want to wait another 50 years to combat the vaping epidemic? We need to act now or we run the risk of losing a whole generation to severe illness or worse, death," Coleman-Mitchell said.

Health officials said because the specific cause of the lung injury is not yet known, the best thing to do is stop using e-cigarettes and vaping products altogether.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have banned flavored e-cigarette products.

JUUL announced last week that it would stop selling several of its flavored products in the U.S.