HARTFORD (WFSB) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle differ on the approaches to ban plastic bags.
Lawmakers met in Hartford on Monday morning to discuss how to go about banning plastic bags in the state of Connecticut. About a dozen cities and towns have banned bags or are considering a ban.
Channel 3 met with dozens of people who agree that plastic bags are bad for the environment, but many can't seem to agree on the best way to ban them.
A public hearing on a proposed tax on plastic bags heard two bills. One bill would require stores to charge customers five cents per bag for single-use plastic bags, if passed. Governor Ned Lamont has called for it be raised to 10 cents.
Another bill would ban plastic bags completely within a two year period, forcing shoppers to use paper bags or bring reusable ones.
A group of seventh graders from West Hartford joined in the discussion on Monday proposing an immediate halt.
"We want it to go to a screeching halt," said seventh grader, Evan Piccioli. "We want to stop the plastic from getting into the waste stream because it hurts animals and it closes recycling plants."
And while paper bags may be a solution, the students said it may not be the best one as paper bags are more expensive.
"While its recyclable," said seventh grader, Charlotte Tucker. "It still ends up in the oceans and it's actually in the top ten things that end up in the great pacific garbage patch."
Connecticut Food Association President Wayne Pesce told Channel 3 that asking grocery stores to provide a sturdier paper bag will add to the grocer's cost. Pesce said there is a bill in the legislation currently that would allow grocers to foot the bill or place the tax on bags.
As for a ban in the future, Pesce told Channel 3 he is optimistic.
"I think you will see it this year. But we need to get legislation right and i think what's being debated today is not the right legislation."
Plastic bags can be recycled at participating grocery stores, but only about 5 percent of bags are recycled.
I love the environment but this is one of the dumbest ideas I've ever heard. Ever since all this stuff about single use bags. Everywhere you go there are single use bags. Are they going to start charging for those single use bags we put vegetables or bakery items into? Where does the tyranny start and stop? We should charge the state a stupidity tax where the states dumb ideas pay back money for their stupidity. Environmentalists need to start lobbying for real change not this cash grab of an idea.
more tax and spend by the Dems
How about property taxing those CT registered boats out on LIS who are throwing their trash overboard?
