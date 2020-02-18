HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State lawmakers discussed the topic of school lunch debt on Tuesday at the capitol.
The General Assembly's Committee on Children held a public hearing on a new bill, which would stop public schools from punishing students who have unpaid lunch bills.
The bill would allow public or private groups to pay off the debt.
Some supporters of this bill pointed to stories from across the country of students who are prevented from going on field trips or who are not allowed to walk on stage at graduation.
"This is about the conditions of teaching and learning, and if a child doesn't have basic nourishment, they can't learn," said Steven Hernandez, executive director of the Commission on Women, Children, and Seniors.
Some school officials say those are extreme examples that aren't happening often. They also say that schools around the country are facing deficits in their school lunch programs.
Some schools do offer an alternative lunch for students whose parents haven’t paid. However, advocates for the bill say even that can cause embarrassment. They say the most important thing is for kids to have the nutrition they need to focus in school.
"Everybody knows what the poor lunch is, and it ends up with some kids - because poverty is a source of shame in this country, the kids end up being embarrassed," said State Rep. Michael Winkler.
The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents agrees that it’s wrong to single out kids over lunch debt.
“I never want to see a child treated differently because they can't pay, obviously, or they haven't paid,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.
Jeff Sidewater is food services program coordinator for the Capital Region Education Council, and said debt for food services programs is a growing problem nationally.
“Letting all students eat for free can have consequences on our budgets,” Sidewater said.
He's says he's not opposed to the bill, but he wants lawmakers to be aware of the problem.
“It's a national problem, it's been happening all around, but we are not not feeding kids because of it,” Sidewater said.
The bill would also encourage schools to accept donations from others who want to help.
This would also require school officials to share information with parents about food pantries and other resources when they can't pay for school lunch.
