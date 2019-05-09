HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Legislators continue to debate a bill this morning that would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The House began the discussion late on Wednesday evening and remarks have continued into Thursday morning.
If approved, 300,000 workers would receive a pay raise and incremental increases would take effect by 2023.
Quassy Amusement Park owner George Frantzis said the increase would cost him an additional $36,000 per year.
"I greatly respect the fact we need to feed our families and take care of our family. That's paramount for everybody. But, when you start the bar at a certain level, everything else will go up exponentially," Frantzis said.
16 and 17-year-old workers would receive 85 percent of the minimum wage. After 90 days, they will receive $15 an hour.
However, the bill doesn't increase the minimum hourly wage for bartenders and restaurant servers.
Increasing the minimum wage is going to kill the buying power of my modest SS check. Oh well, at least many of the lowest paid workers will become taxpayers and maybe give up some social safety net services.
