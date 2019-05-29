HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A push continues to ban plastic bags on a statewide level.
Lawmakers have been working to find a bipartisan solution that's both good for the environment and the economy.
A news conference on the subject happened at 10 a.m. at the state capitol in Hartford.
Both lawmakers, like Democratic chair of the Senate Environmental Committee Sen. Christine Cohen, and environmental groups spoke.
More than a dozen communities in Connecticut have already passed local ordinances to prohibit the free distribution of plastic bags by retailers.
The concern is that a shift from plastic to alternatives, like paper, places additional costs on supermarkets and food stores.
However, the goal behind a ban would be to eliminate plastic bag pollution.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.