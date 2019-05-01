HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers on the Finance Committee released a spending package and continued to hammer out the details on Wednesday.
The plan includes a 2 percent tax on capital gains on top 1 percent earners and sales tax on some parking, interior design, dry cleaning and non-coin laundry.
It also includes a 10 cent tax on paper and plastic bags with some exceptions and a tax on e-cigarettes and vaping.
"I am willing to compromise on almost every area as long as we come out with a budget that moves the state of Connecticut forward," said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
However, the gift tax is eliminated along with is the business entity tax of $250.
There's also a tax cut for craft breweries.
All parts of the plan need to be negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders.
Much is on the table as lawmakers struggle to wipe out the deficit of close to $4 billion.
Tolls are still being debated, and when it comes to recreational marijuana, lawmakers are still on the fence. However, if it passes, they're counting on $37 million in revenue.
Tuesday, the Appropriations Committee gave the green light to a two year $43 billion spending plan.
It would replenish funding for local schools and highway rest areas.
The plan also would lay the groundwork for a higher minimum wage and a new paid family medical leave program.
Republicans criticized the legislation and argued it would lead to tax increases.
"These proposals are so far off, we are trapped in a SEBAC agreement that Democrats approved two years ago, locks us in for 10 years. They've created a framework that makes it hard to move forward," said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
A silver lining may be the budget surplus, which is estimated at well over $2 billion.
However, the state comptroller said lawmakers and the governor should be careful.
"We have to cautious, we can't look at one quarter or one month and break out the party hats, act like nothing happened. We learned a lot from the recession," said State Comptroller Kevin Lembo.
(2) comments
Yay, more taxes increase. Well done, people.
thank you to all that keep voting the Democrats in charge
