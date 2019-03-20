HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The topic of tolls continues at the state capitol.
On Wednesday, lawmakers are discussing a bill to implement tolls in Connecticut.
The Transportation Committee is expected to vote on the proposal during a hearing that started Wednesday morning.
Governor Ned Lamont’s latest proposal is a plan for 53 toll gantries on four of the state's highways-- I-91, I-95, I-84, and Route 15.
He continues to say that the revenue generated from tolls would help upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure, including a number of deteriorating bridges around the state.
He said it was not an easy decision to propose tolls, but the state needs reliable revenue and no more borrowing.
Wednesday’s meeting comes just one day after a group protested tolls in state by placing a large inflatable "toll troll" on the capitol lawn.
