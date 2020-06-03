HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday marked the 6th straight day of protests in Hartford and elsewhere across Connecticut following the death of George Floyd.
Activists are demanding change, but what will the legislature do?
Channel 3 spoke to lawmakers about what kind of policy changes could be coming after the calls for more police accountability.
Both Democrats and Republicans agree there could be something that comes up in a special session, but there is a complex issue and it’s likely some of the more difficult conversations could be saved for next year.
“The question for us, when we say Black lives matter, is that the time is now,” said Rep. Joshua Hall.
Members of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican caucus are pushing for police reforms after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd’s death, caused by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked wide-spread protests.
People in Connecticut are continuing to advocate for change.
“We need to stop passing unjust laws in this building,” said Sandra Eaddy.
On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont questioned whether police reforms should be part of a special session.
Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano says his caucus is open to talks. He noted the bipartisan support for bills in 2015 and last year.
“There hasn’t been a lot of discussion yet about what those issues are, but I think we need to think about what they could be and work together,” Fasano said.
The question is what kind of reforms can lawmakers pass in a yet-to-be-scheduled special session?
University of New Haven professor and former lawmaker, Michael Lawlor says once change is requiring all departments to wear body cameras.
“It’s true, it’s expensive, but it’s a lot less expensive than the huge verdict that are coming against cities and towns because of police misconduct,” Lawlor said.
Other frequent topics for reform include statewide standards on use of force, expanded use of stat in analysis, and making it easier to discipline police officers for misconduct.
Those topics have also seen opposition from police and may have to wait.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association but got no response.
“On the other side, I think that the public needs to have a role in this, folks who had bad experiences,” Fasano said.
Hall says there’s ore momentum for change now.
“We cannot, for one moment, think that somebody could be murdered on national television for the work to see and not get something accomplished here in Connecticut,” Hall said.
Hall is part of a task force created last year to come up with proposals. That task force has only been able to have one meeting, but it has planned a virtual meeting for Monday.
