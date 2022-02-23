HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers will hear what could be emotional testimony from the public over a bill that would allow aid in dying.

It’s a bill that has sparked much debate.

Even though both sides have passionate arguments, the bill passed the Public Health Committee last year, which was the furthest it ever went.

Senate Bill 88 would allow mentally competent patients with less than six months to live to obtain a prescription from a doctor for a lethal dose of medication.

Currently, nine states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.

While some morally oppose the bill, others said it should be a personal choice-

"Nobody should pursue dignity in death, aid in dying, if it conflicts with their moral beliefs, but I also don't think we should impose those moral beliefs onto others,” said Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat who represents Westport.

The public health committee hearing will at the state capitol at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.