HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers are set to expire later this month, unless they're extended.
On Tuesday, Lamont said during a news conference that he expects lawmakers to meet next week about the July 20 deadline.
“Hopefully, if everyone here is on board, they'll continue emergency powers in very discreet set of EO’s specifically related to imminent things on public health. It's a narrow continuation going forward,” Lamont said.
The governor added that urgent public health matters could include orders related to masks and vaccines.
In a statement on Tuesday, Republican State Senator Kevin Kelly said “Our government was not designed to be ruled by one person. We have three branches of government for a reason and it is past time that power goes back to the people. A six month extension at this point is a blatant overreach of power. There is no reason why the legislature cannot act in equal partnership with the executive branch to codify any policy needed to continue administering vaccines, to oversee public health issues, or to keep our communities safe. Our government was designed to give all people an equal voice. Continuing these orders for another 6 months conflicts with that process. It is time to restore our democracy to operate in the way it was intended.”
