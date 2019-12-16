HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers plan to vote on a couple of deals this week during a special session.
One of the topics focuses on concerns from restaurant owners who face lawsuits from underpaid tipped workers.
It's not the first time a tip-credit bill has been before lawmakers. They tried once before to reach a deal on it.
Restaurant owners said they want clarity.
They're asking lawmakers to define rules dealing with hours and wages in the restaurant business.
Owners claim they are facing suits because of inconsistencies.
Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a bill lawmakers approved in the spring.
Lamont said the bill took away workers' rights.
Now, however, it appears all sides have reached a deal.
Another topic expected to be tackled by lawmakers is the hospital tax.
It's a piece of legislation left over from the spring session that caused a lot of tension over the last several years.
Since it was put in place in 2012, the hospital tax has been caught in a legal battle.
During the special session, lawmakers are expected to vote on a deal that could end the ongoing fight between the Connecticut Hospital Association and the state.
If the deal passes, hospitals would drop a legal claim seeking up to $4 billion in damages.
The state would increase medicaid rates by roughly 2 percent for seven years.
An item not on the agenda for the session is tolls.
The special session begins on Wednesday.
A bonding bill and a long term plan for the state's transportation infrastructure is expected to be taken up during a special legislative session in January.
