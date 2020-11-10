HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic, high unemployment and a huge budget deficit are some of the challenges that lawmakers are facing when the return to the state Capitol in January.
The state Capitol has been very quiet this year. Lawmakers have done most of their business virtually, but this year will be just as challenging as they work during the pandemic and find ways to fix the huge budget deficit.
“It’s not going to be a normal session. It was great news yesterday with the Pfizer breakthrough, but the reality is, we still are going to have a very different session in January, February, March, and maybe through June. And so, I think it’s fair to all the chairs they have an opportunity a little earlier than normal to make their mark and have the meetings they need,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, incoming Speaker of the House.
Representative Matt Ritter, the new House Speaker, has put a budget team together a little early to get a head start on nailing down some of the numbers.
The federal government has given Connecticut funding to help with the pandemic, but the state is facing a shortfall, which is currently $1.2 billion.
“We need to know what is our base and then we need to know what are our revenues,” said Rep. Toni Walker.
Interest rates are low, and Democrats say this is a good time to bond for important projects.
“When you start discussing bonding as the way out, what they’re saying is we want to put the expenses of today on tomorrow’s generation and our children,” said Senator Kevin Kelly.
To increase revenue, Democrats may once again push for recreational marijuana, but they are not sure another plan for tolls will have enough support.
Democrats picked up more seats in the House and Senate in the election and are picking their leadership.
“We just got a bunch of new members last week. I think we are going to have discussions with them and see what kind of appetite they have,” said Rep. Jason Rojas.
Even though lawmakers will not return to the state Capitol until the first week of January, the leaders are already crunching the numbers. They have to come up with ways on how to pay for things and hopefully not raise taxes.
