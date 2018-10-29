HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Democratic lawmakers, faith leaders, and others came together Monday to call for changes in the wake of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA.
Six other people were injured in the attack, including police officers.
The suspect was identified as Robert Bowers, 46.
Bowers expressed hatred for Jews on social media and in statements made to police after the shooting.
On Monday morning, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and Democratic nominees for governor Ned Lamont and lieutenant governor Susan Bysiewicz joined advocates and faith leaders to call for changes when it comes to the state's gun laws.
They called for common sense gun reform, like universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
"The reality is, almost no day goes by in this country, without an episode of mass gun casualty somewhere across this country," Murphy said.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League released a statement in response that said “It is unconscionable to see candidates and lawmakers continually undermine the Second Amendment to keep and bear arms as a ploy for political gain. While these politicians devote much of their time and energy toward seeking more gun control here in our state, the failed economy and the poor fiscal condition of Connecticut continue to take a back seat. It’s time to stop laying the blame on law-abiding citizens who are simply exercising their constitutional right of self-defense. Ned Lamont, Chris Murphy and other like-minded allies of theirs promise more gun control while completely ignoring the true causes of violent crime."
