HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers continue to go over the governor's budget proposal, line by line.
The idea of tolls is not sitting well with a lot of people in the state, especially since Gov. Ned Lamont flip-flopped his stance to possibly include cars.
Lamont called for a transportation overhaul, but the question is how it will be funded.
There are a lot of proposals in his first budget. They include ways to generate revenue and make cuts.
Read the full budget proposal here.
What's hitting a nerve now is the idea of tolls.
Lamont said tolling both cars and trucks is the best long-term solution for fixing the state's problems.
Tolling just trucks, which he initially spoke about during his campaign, would only bring in $200 million a year.
Tolling all vehicles would generate four times that amount.
"I am trying to make transportation funded for the next twenty years," Lamont said during a news conference on Thursday.
"Tolls are a conversation," said Sen. Paul Formica, a Republican representing Niantic. "Right now we have to talk about widening the sales tax base, [and the] implications to cities and towns with less funding for teacher retirement."
Even if tolls were approved, it would take a few years to install and implement.
Lamont said he put the $10 million toll study on hold for now until he sees what lawmakers are prepared to do.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(7) comments
As with all taxes in CT, exemptions and discounts will always be there so the politicians and their 'friends' don't have to pay. I propose what ever the budget deficit is, that the it be equally divided by all politicians and elected officials in CT and they should pay it. Then you will quickly see a real budget get presented and CT will be on their way to recovery.
how about the state put back all the money they took from the transportation fund
Discounts should be for ALL Connecticut registrations.
Discounts..? They better waive those tolls for residents or not have them at all.
Tolls are a bad idea and it's low class for our new Governor to state in the third and final debate he would only toll trucks and then right out of the gate add cars to the tax. The gasoline tax is what we are supposed to be using for roads. If we add tolls proclaiming we are going after out of state drivers we could very well then end up with our neighboring states putting toll booths on their borders with Connecticut. I am very concerned tolls will hurt the middle class the most and lower their standard of living which is destructive. I support what the governor is trying to do and support his goals but tolls will unfairly hurt our workers.
Smart out of state drivers don't pay that gas tax, because, they can drive through the whole state without filling up here.
Maybe the solution for this would be to remove gas sales tax while adding tolls in CT to lower the cost to residents because we're getting taxed twice, three times if you also count them taxing your earnings. Triple dipping your own residents isn't how you fix our economy, we can't afford to spend money to boost the economy because were stuck paying so much on taxes.
