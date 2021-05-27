HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers have just two weeks left to pass bills, and still they don’t have agreement to legalize recreational marijuana.
Democrats were confident they could get it done this year, but they haven’t yet.
“We just want to be at the same starting line and have some access,” said Democratic State Rep. Anne Hughes.
One of the big sticking points among Democrats remains who can sell marijuana, should a bill pass.
Some Democrats want to give an equal chance to people convicted of marijuana-related offenses, something the governor’s bill did not do.
“I think a broad agreement on the nature of the regulation of legalized marijuana, THC content, how it’s being sold,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Some Democrats say Lamont’s opening proposal never went far enough to provide equity. They say Connecticut shouldn’t just legalize marijuana. The state should help those hurt the most by its prohibition.
Lamont said his staff has been negotiating on how to do that, including financial aid to cities hurt the most by arrests.
“We want those revenues to go to those who have been hardest hit by the war on drugs, that means our most distressed communities,” he said.
However, Hughes said that’s not enough. She wants the state to clear records for those arrested on marijuana-related offenses. She also wants those people to have an equal chance to get a license to sell.
Lamont’s bill gave priority to business owners with access to private funding.
“Don’t just assume that our justice impacted people can’t find their own capitol,” Hughes said.
It’s not likely either side will get much help from Republicans, who are voicing concerns about public health impacts.
“It’s dripping with irony in this legislative session as we look to ban flavored tobacco, flavored vaping,” said Republican State Senator Tony Hwang.
Lamont wouldn’t say Wednesday what he says are the remaining hurdles to a deal.
“No, let’s see what people come up with,” he said.
But Hughes says she and the rest of her progressive Democratic caucus are not willing to give in on their demands just because the session is ending.
“I’m not opposed to coming back into a special session to do it right, we’ll see if he is,” Hughes said.
Based on what’s happening in other states, Lamont said dispensaries could be up in running in 12 to 18 months if approved. But that would depend on what regulations the legislature puts in place.
The session ends at midnight on June 9.
