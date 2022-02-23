HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers heard emotional testimony from the public over a bill that would allow aid in dying.

It’s a bill that has sparked much debate.

Even though both sides have passionate arguments, the bill passed the Public Health Committee last year, which was the furthest it ever went.

One of those who testified was Herb Hoffman. He said his daughter Kim Hoffman was a fierce advocate for the bill. However, she passed away last month after suffering for years with ovarian cancer.

Herb Hoffman is also dying of cancer. He felt that it's a personal choice and that no one should have the right to impose their values on others.

"I have seen the devastating progression of cancer up close and I am very aware of what is ahead of me," he said. "I want my freedom to end my life when and how I choose. 'I'd love for my end to be powerful and pain-free.' That's a quote from Kim. As would I."

Senate Bill 88 would allow mentally competent patients with less than six months to live to obtain a prescription from a doctor for a lethal dose of medication.

Currently, nine states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.

While some morally oppose the bill, others said it should be a personal choice-

"Nobody should pursue dignity in death, aid in dying, if it conflicts with their moral beliefs, but I also don't think we should impose those moral beliefs onto others,” said Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat who represents Westport.

The testimony also featured viewpoints from those who were against the bill. Some of those people were disabled.

They argued that the bill would put pressure on those who are unable to take care of themselves, especially during a pandemic when many people faced depression and there's been an increase in mental health issues.

The Catholic Church has also been a strong opponent.

However, a Gallup Poll taken in 2020 showed strong majority support from Connecticut residents for aid in dying.