HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Financial relief for Eversource customers could be coming.
Hearings on how the utility company responded to Tropical Storm Isaias last month, and their recent bill increases, continued Tuesday morning, and lasted most of the day.
Lawmakers said they're going after Eversource on two things.
First, they want Eversource to give customers a $125 credit per day when power is out for more than 72 hours.
Second, for those who lost power for more than 72 hours and lost food or medication, lawmakers want Eversource to give them $500.
It would also give state regulators, PURA, more power.
"We want to hold them to a different standard. I think they're in favor of that also. There's a lot in that bill we are looking to get done," said State Senator Norm Needleman.
The hearing, which was held by the Energy & Technology Committee, has been going on for most of the day, with comment included from the public.
Customers in Connecticut pay some of the highest rates in the country, and Eversource has taken a lot of heat for recent rate hikes, in addition to how they handled the storm.
"For families who are struggling, there has to be more being done to think of those families," said ratepayer Susan Young.
As for reimbursements, that’s expected to be voted on if the legislature reconvenes for a special session.
Tuesday was also the second time Eversource CEO Jim Judge spoke out. He said some of the proposed changes will create even higher bills for customers.
He did say he supports rates set on performance, which is done in other states, but is against other proposals.
"If you set a restoration deadline by law, we must work to abide by that deadline, which will come at a massive cost related to customers rates,” Judge said.
Energy is complicated, and Connecticut needs to find alternatives.
Millstone is an aging nuclear plant, and Dominion, which owns it, says the plant will soon have to close.
The state is also embarking on an offshore wind project in New London, but it will take a while before it's up and running.
As for rate hikes, the legislation extends the time for those rates to be considered.
"That difference in additional amount of time to vet these proposals from the utilities, and ensure the metrics are working as needed, the outcomes achieved, the additional days will compliment those efforts,” said Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katy Dykes.
Gary Finnigan from Westbrook said he was one of the hundreds of thousands of customers who were without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.
“I’m a quadriplegic with just minimum arm movement and minimum leg movement,” Finnigan said.
He needs electricity for his wheelchair, his lift, his mattress and his sleep apnea machine.
When Isaias hit, trees came down on Boston Post Road and the power was out at his Westbrook home for nearly one week.
“They got us temporary power on Sunday, so that was six days,” Finnigan said.
A generator was the only thing that kept him from having to take an extended trip to the hospital. The gasoline bill alone ran up in the hundreds.
It’s people like Finnigan who are hoping to be on the receiving end of a bill that’s being crafted by the Energy and Technology Committee.
State Rep. Liz Linehan supports it.
“Rep. Arconti and Sen. Needleman put together a piece of legislation that actually does something instead of lip service, and I think this is the legislation that’s going to do that,” Linehan said.
Linehan said the bill protects customers from Eversource sneaking those charges back on to their bill.
“It gives them an incentive to do things right and to not have prolonged outages. Those payments are going to come from shareholder profits or corporate salaries,” Linehan said.
To see the entire draft of the bill, click here.
Finnegan and his family said the money would be a start, but they’re hoping to see better service.
(1) comment
Nothing will change. eversource will fill the pockets of PURA, rates will continue to go up. this is all a smoke and mirror show
