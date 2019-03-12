HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's been a lot of talk this year about paid family leave, as lawmakers are considering a few bills.
A number of states have some form of paid leave, but some say what's being proposed in Connecticut is too generous.
Paid family leave has been debated before, but some feel it has a better chance of passing this year because Democrats have the majority.
However, critics however say it goes too far.
"If you are working for someone and you are not given that opportunity, how do you pay your bills,” Carmina Hirsh asked today as she testified on Tuesday in support of paid family leave.
She owns a small law firm in Shelton.
"The reality is, do you want your sick employee at work and not being able to do their job,” Hirsch said.
One bill being proposed would give employees up to 12 weeks, plus two extra weeks in the event of a complicated pregnancy.
All employees would be a portion, but the amount hasn't been determined.
"What are the chances that during one's life time, you're not going to have a relative that needs help. A spouse that needs help you're not going to have your own medical condition you'll need to recover from,” Hirsch said.
Since employers do not pay into paid leave, Hirsh said companies can hire temporary workers to fill in.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 83 percent of CT residents support paid leave.
Only five states have paid family leave programs, as well as the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, California and Washington state.
The Connecticut legislation would cover 100 percent of a person's salary, or up to $1,000 a week.
Groups like the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) said that's too generous.
"We've been forth a number of proposals which are more in line with what other states are doing. The problem is right now, it's an incredibly expensive program. Benefits are incredibly rich, we don't think the amount taken from people's pay checks will be enough,” said Eric Gjede, of CBIA.
The CBIA would like to see family leave scaled back, with less time off or less compensation.
There is a cost to the state, roughly $80 million to administer the program.
