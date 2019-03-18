HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dying is not something many like to talk about, but should those with a terminal illness be able to end their lives?
Lawmakers are hearing difficult testimony on whether to support "Aid in Dying."
On Monday, lawmakers heard testimony from a woman who is dying and wants the right to end her life.
This is not something everyone wants, but some feel it should be a choice.
"It’s about quality of life, it’s about how I want to die,” said Sharon Hines.
Sharon Hines had a frank discussion with lawmakers, sharing her struggle with lung cancer and being told she only a few months to live.
Hines has had chemotherapy, radiation and went through a clinical trial. The cancer has now spread to her brain.
"I am sorry for what you are going through, but I think we have an understanding and you may be the person to answer that,” said Rep. Michelle Cook.
But how to die is difficult. Hines told lawmakers she would need to take 90 pills to end her life.
“We are never going to please everyone, but people have the right to live a dignified life,” said Cook.
Seven states and the District of Columbia allow aid in dying, and a growing number of people support it.
A recent gallop poll shows 70 percent are in favor, and here in CT, a Q-Poll shows 63 percent feel someone who is dying has the right to end their life.
Ralph Streeto is Hines’ husband.
“I think everyone deserves another option, if they choose to do so,” said Streeto.
Cathy Ludlum has been in a wheelchair all her life.
She has spinal muscular atrophy, but she's against aid in dying. She feels doctors and family members may pressure someone into suicide.
"There could be an inheritance that could be lurking in people's eyes they are caring for you. Don't tell me people are not influenced by that,” said Ludlum.
Hines understands people feel differently.
“Even people who may think they want it, request the drug don't use, and maybe I’ll get lucky and not use it, but knowing it’s there if I truly need it is some important,” said Hines.
Aid in Dying is something that comes up almost every year.
It is something that is very difficult and lawmakers struggle with it.
