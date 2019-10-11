NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A field hearing over what's being called "out of control increases" to prescription drug prices took place in Newington on Friday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal conducted the hearing with state Sen. Matt Lesser and state Rep. Gary Turco.
They met at the Newington Senior Center at 11 a.m.
They cited a recent AARP poll in which 72 percent of people over the age of 50 are concerned about being able to afford the drugs they need for themselves and families.
Blumenthal said he introduced the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, which aims to curb major drug companies’ anti-competitive use of patents to protect their prescription drugs and prevent generic drugs from coming to market.
He said the bill is designed to encourage competition, give patients greater access to prescription drugs, and lower costs without stifling innovation. One example is Humira, the world’s best-selling drug, whose manufacturer has filed a staggering 247 patents to prevent a low-cost generic equivalent.
