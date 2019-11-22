HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The controversy over vaccines continues.
Connecticut lawmakers want more information, so a forum was held on Friday on the pros and cons of vaccines.
A growing number of children are not getting vaccinated and some want to get rid of the religious exemption.
Governor Ned Lamont supports eliminating the religious exemption. He and many others feel the vaccines, known as MMR, are effective and necessary.
Lawmakers understand this is controversial and want more facts before drafting legislation.
Measles outbreaks in states like New York have caused serious concerns. New York took action, which no longer allows parents to use a religious exemption not to vaccinate.
In Connecticut, the number of children getting vaccinate is dropping below federal guidelines in several schools. Lawmakers worry this could become a health crisis.
Members of the Public Health Committee held a forum to learn more about vaccines in a scientific way.
This has become a heated issue as some parents feel vaccines are harmful and don’t want to vaccinate, so they are using the religious exemption to prevent their kids from being vaccinated.
“I’ve considered all viewpoints, try to assemble as much information as possible, and it’s up to the members of the committee to do due diligence to check facts, to verify assumptions,” said Rep. Jonathan Steinberg.
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who works for a research company with ties to big pharma, told lawmakers that vaccines don’t fit every person and the state should be looking at vaccines to fit each individual.
“What’s good for you may not be good for me. To enforce that everyone should get the exact same schedule of vaccines doesn’t follow what a healthy system really needs,” Ayyadurai said.
The next step is a public hearing, which will be head sometime in February.
