HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hearing over vaccine exemptions got under way on Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers are discussing whether or not to eliminate the nonmedical exemption to the state's immunization requirement.

The bill is labeled "SB568."

Its description says it would "eliminate the nonmedical exemption to the immunization requirement for individuals attending public or private school from prekindergarten through grade twelve, individuals in higher education and children in day care settings."

The bill was introduced by Sen. Mary Daugherty Abrams of the state's 13 District.

