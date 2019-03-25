NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers held a discussion about gun violence on Monday morning in New Britain.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal joined Rep. Jahana Hayes for a discussion with teachers, students and school administrators.
The focus was about keeping guns out of classrooms.
Students argued that more guns in school could stifle the teacher pipeline.
"I don’t think I would be able to be a teacher. That’s very difficult for me because it’s a goal. I want to teach, I want to be able to impact the next generation, I want to make a difference," said Shanika Leon, a senior at New Britain High School.
Instead, students said they want lawmakers to focus on background check and mental health programs.
The lawmakers said they would gather feedback and provide an update on their work in Washington to reduce gun violence.
Next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on gun violence.
However, Murphy, Blumenthal and Hayes said Senate Republicans continue to refuse to consider background checks legislation.
Earlier this month, Murphy and Hayes introduced legislation to prevent U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos from using federal funds to arm teachers.
In January, Murphy said he reintroduced the Background Check Expansion Act, co-sponsored by Blumenthal, to expand federal background checks to all gun sales.
Hayes voted for the House background checks bill, which passed earlier this month.
Blumenthal has co-sponsored, with Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, bipartisan legislation that would allow courts to issue Extreme Risk Protection Orders removing firearms from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others.
Each year, over 330,000 accidents caused by texting while driving lead to severe injuries, and 1 out of 4 car accidents in the U.S. are caused by texting while driving. Every single day in the United States, 11 teens are killed while texting and driving! I would think if you were truly interested in savings lives you would be dealing with this.
