HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state are grappling with car thefts and break-ins committed by juveniles.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only made the issue worse.

Wednesday morning, lawmakers met to discuss the issue.

They held a news conference ahead of time. It featured mayors and law enforcement officials whose cities and towns were impacted by recent crimes.

Democrats issued a statement in response by Wednesday afternoon.

We are saddened by the tragedy in New Britain and our hearts go out to the family and the community there. It is unfortunate that Republicans are using this tragic and painful event to attempt to score political points in an effort to push failed, excessively punitive policies from the 80's and 90's. Republicans lost all credibility on public safety when they were silent on the U.S. Capitol insurrection, refused to fund proven urban gun violence prevention programs, and sought to defund or underfund many critical urban aid programs. Law and order is only an issue for Republicans when they can target the urban youth of our state but not when their political base tries to overthrow our democracy and kills a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Victims of the crimes said they want to see lawmakers take more action.

"It’s been a real shock,” said Jennifer Sanford of Glastonbury.

Sanford said her car was stolen out of her Glastonbury driveway while she was unloading groceries.

She said thieves also stole her neighbor’s cars that same day.

She and other concerned residents started a coalition to fight juvenile crime in their community.

The group also called on lawmakers to do more to address the growing problem.

“I think Connecticut can do better,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, a Republican who represents Stratford. “I think the people of Connecticut deserve better.”

Lawmakers to meet and discuss rise in juvenile crime HARTFORD (WFSB) - A wave of car break-ins and thefts committed by juveniles has prompted state lawmakers and residents to act.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers will be meeting at the Capitol to discuss policies that look at juvenile justice, police accountability, education and support systems for children and families.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora released a joint statement that said in part "the Connecticut legislature works best when all parties are open, honest and willing to work together.”

Republicans are calling for a special session.

Channel 3 will have updates throughout the day.