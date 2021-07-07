HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state are grappling with car thefts and break-ins committed by juveniles.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic only made the issue worse.

Wednesday morning, lawmakers said they’ll be meeting to discuss the issue.

Victims of the crimes said they want to see lawmakers take more action.

“It’s been a real shock,” said Jennifer Sanford of Glastonbury.

Sanford said her car was stolen out of her Glastonbury driveway while she was unloading groceries.

She said thieves also stole her neighbor’s cars that same day.

She and other concerned residents started a coalition to fight juvenile crime in their community.

The group also called on lawmakers to do more to address the growing problem.

“I think Connecticut can do better,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, a Republican who represents Stratford. “I think the people of Connecticut deserve better.”

The bipartisan group of lawmakers will be meeting at the Capitol to discuss policies that look at juvenile justice, police accountability, education and support systems for children and families.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers will be meeting at the Capitol to discuss policies that look at juvenile justice, police accountability, education and support systems for children and families.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora released a joint statement that said in part "the Connecticut legislature works best when all parties are open, honest and willing to work together.”

Republicans are calling for a special session.

Channel 3 will have updates throughout the day.