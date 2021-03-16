WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) -- Connecticut lawmakers are leading a new effort in Washington D.C. to help protect domestic violence victims.
The Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act would close a loophole in federal law to make sure anyone who is the subject of a temporary protective order cannot legally buy a firearm.
This proposal is named after Lori Jackson, an Oxford mother of two killed by her estranged husband who got a gun after Jackson took out a restraining order.
Lori's mother, Merry, wants to help stop this happening from another family.
"We'd love to see an end to this. If we can save another family from facing the tragedy we faced. We lost so much that day,” Merry Jackson said.
Connecticut already closed the loophole at the state level.
RELATED: Lawmakers push for Congress to pass domestic violence act in honor of CT mother killed
The act is part of the larger Violence Against Women Act.
