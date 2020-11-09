NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation are looking for more COVID relief, both for the state and the country.
Rep. John Larson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal both held events on Monday.
Larson, a Democrat, announced new legislation to get more resources on a national level.
He said he's looking for people to have better access to personal protective equipment, COVID tests and medical supplies. However, it needs to happen on a united front.
"It would pain me to see states competing with other states, hospitals competing with other hospitals when we have the capability through the National Defense Production act to make sure that all the states, that all the hospitals and healthcare facilities are getting the PPE that they need," Larson said.
Blumenthal, also a Democrat, called upon Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep a promise to get the package passed.
"We can do the next pandemic relief program literally by the end of this week," Blumenthal said. "We could vote on Thursday if Mitch McConnell puts it on the floor of the Senate."
He was joined by state and local leaders.
The package, the Blumenthal said, includes state and local funding, stimulus payments for individuals, aid for small businesses, extended unemployment benefits, and other relief measures.
After the election, McConnell said that he wanted Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package, including additional funding for state and local governments.
