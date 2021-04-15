HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor, lawmakers and local leaders plan to talk about the benefits of the American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Rep. John Larson, Mayor Luke Bronin and area school superintendents plan to take part in a round table discussion.
It's set to happen through Zoom at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Connecticut education acting commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said they will also take part.
