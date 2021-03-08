NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and officials plan to talk about how the new COVID relief bill will impact the state on the local level.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will join New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker for a news conference on Monday morning.
It's happening at New Haven City Hall at 10:30 a.m. Stream it here or below:
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was recently passed by the Senate and provides funding to cities and towns that are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local officials and lawmakers have said that the pandemic response has caused cities and towns across the state to face additional financial strain that led to the possibility of budget cuts and layoffs.
