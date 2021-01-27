HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are looking at what they can do about utility companies such as Comcast putting data caps in place during a pandemic.
Connecticut state Sen. Norm Needleman of Essex said he supported an effort to raise a bill that would address the issue.
Needleman is the chair of the legislature's Energy & Technology Committee.
"In December, the leaders of the Energy & Technology Committee spoke out against Comcast's proposed data caps, noting the financial cost they give customers with little, if any, service benefit," Needleman said. "We know this predatory practice is largely intended as a financial incentive for companies. For Comcast, and other companies, to implement such a program is them seeking to profit off their customers, who often have few if any alternatives. And for the cap to go into effect in the middle of a pandemic driving increased data usage is cruel. We plan to take action against these data caps this year with solutions that provide customers with real solutions."
The Comcast Xfinity 1.2 terabyte data cap went into place in January for Connecticut customers.
That means Comcast customers who use more than 1,200 gigabytes of data in one billing cycle will have to either pay an additional $10 for every 50 extra gigabytes of data they use or upgrade their plans to more expensive monthly ones.
Needleman said that while research by industry vendors found that just under 10 percent of internet customers use more than a terabyte of data per month, that number has likely risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced children and adults alike to shift daily routines from schools and workplaces to home offices and kitchens on digital devices. A Zoom group meeting can use as much as 2.4 gigabytes of data per hour, while watching a high-definition two-hour film on Netflix can use up to 6 gigabytes of data, and digital technology is only using more data as advances continue to be made.
Needleman said specific legislation against it would be coming in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.