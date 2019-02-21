HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new bill that lawmakers are pushing for would add more play time in the school day.
While many approve of it, not all parents are on board.
“I think a lot of kids do sports after school and they socialize after school. I think they get a lot of socialization so why during the day do you need more time,” said Karen Dicenso, of Wethersfield.
“We should have more time to play with our friends because you need to be social. You can’t just be in a room for like seven hours,” said Brianna Dicenso.
A group of state lawmakers are proposing a bill to add 50 minutes of undirected play time in the school day for younger children.
“Education isn’t just about reading, writing and arithmetic, it’s about interpersonal skills. It’s about conflict resolution. These things actually happen on the playground,” said Democratic State Rep. Liz Linehan.
The play time would be broken up into two blocks during the day, which many students could get used to.
“It feels like too many tests and you feel very stressed out. So, if you can have some play time a little so your brain can take a rest,” said Isaac Van Bochoven, of Wethersfield.
Experts say movement for children helps them learn.
“Kids learn best when they have time to move their bodies. There is a good amount of research that shows that physical activity helps information get integrated. For young children, free play helps with imagination and is its own form of learning,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, of Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living.
Parents at an elementary school in Wethersfield said they are adding 15 extra minutes to the day for learning time, but lawmakers say adding extra time to play will build social skills and promote physical and emotional wellbeing.
