HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While fewer people are smoking cigarettes, more are now addicted to vaping.
It's become a big problem in high schools and even middle schools, and lawmakers want to crack down.
Vaping and e-cigarettes may be a safer alternative to smoking, however they both contain nicotine.
The U.S. Surgeon General says e-cigarettes are more popular than any traditional tobacco product, and use of them has skyrocketed among youth.
"Emergency rooms are seeing kids coming in who are sick from the nicotine. The kids are going in the bathrooms and vaping, they're vaping in classrooms,” said Carol Lorenzo, a West Hartford parent.
She’s president of the PTO at Conard High School, and went to Hartford on Thursday to testify in support of several bills aimed at keeping the products out of the hands of children.
"We have to stand up to big tobacco, big tobacco has been losing customers when it comes to the traditional combustible cigarettes so now they're looks to monetize on a new generation, our kids,” said Democratic State. Rep. Derek Slap.
Lawmakers want to raise the age to 21, ban flavors at convenience stores where kids have easier access, and restrict online sales to 21.
The governor's budget also includes a tax similar to tobacco products.
Pat Tyler, who works for The Bridge, a non-profit that helps families with addictions, said he’s seeing a lot of referrals.
“The bulk is for kids who are vaping and they can do it and it can't be detected, you can't smell it often,” Tyler said.
"It’s really scary, the amount of kids vaping now have no idea what they're getting into,” Lorenzo said.
Supporters also feel education is important because many kids consider vaping to be safe.
In a statement, JUUL said “We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. Tobacco 21 laws have been shown to dramatically reduce youth smoking rates, which is why we strongly support raising the minimum purchase age for all tobacco products, including vaping products like JUUL, to 21 in Connecticut. Our secure website, JUUL.com, already requires all purchasers to be 21 and over. We look forward to working with policymakers at the federal, state and local levels to achieve Tobacco 21."
Many of the bills have bipartisan support.
