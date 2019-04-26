HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some lawmakers are looking to raise the sales tax.
Right now, residents pay 6.35 percent and it could be raised to 6.85 percent.
The proposal would affect every family in the state, but some say it would make a positive impact in dozens of towns.
If passed, lawmakers say more than 60 towns would see the money from it and that would help the mill rates to go down.
Like many across the state, 21-year-old personal care assistant Kaicie Ware said she feels like she pays enough in taxes.
“My life is busy, because I’m taking care of someone else when I go home, I take care of myself and my household,” she said.
If a proposal to increase the state sales tax to 6.85% passes, she’d pay an extra 50 cents on every $100.
“Sometimes, just to avoid taxes in Connecticut on clothes and stuff like that, I go to Massachusetts,” Ware said.
Democratic State Senator John Fonfara represents Wethersfield and said this move would raise an additional $340 million a year, and that money would be funneled into specific towns to combat rising mill rates.
“Every single day people decide where they’re going to live, if their children are going to be receiving adequate education, are there enough amenities in the town,” Fonfara said.
A map made by the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston shows the amount towns raise in taxes compared to what they need.
Towns like Hartford, New Britain, and Meriden would benefit the most because they need the most.
“We’re talking about a number of towns that are trending in the direction of being unable to meet their basic functions,” Fonfara said.
Towns like Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and many on the gold coast would be paying for it, because according to the study, those towns bring in more in taxes than what’s required to address their basic needs.
Republican State Rep. Christopher Davis said this move would just deepen the divide felt between wealthier towns and the rest of the state.
“Every single thing that they buy in the store will cost them more money and at the end of the day they don’t see the benefits of that,” Davis said.
Others said they wouldn’t mind paying more.
“If this is what it takes to move Connecticut forward, I support it,” said Bruce Lydem, of Bristol.
But for those who are just entering the workforce, at the end of the day, a tax hike is a tax hike.
This proposal still has a long way to go.
Gov. Ned Lamont has not weighed in on this, and Republicans are strongly opposed.
