WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are looking to clamp down on the firefighting foam that spilled into the Farmington River after a leak at Bradley International Airport.
The highly effective foam comes with some life-threatening consequences.
However, earlier this month, 50,000 gallons of water and the toxic PFAS foam leak into the river.
While state officials said the foam is all cleaned up, the warning on eating the fish from the river in that area remains.
On Friday, lawmakers are looking at the big picture, saying they want this type of foam to be regulated.
“These chemicals are forever chemicals, they’re called that because they don’t break down in the environment,” said Anne Hulick, of Clean Water Action CT.
In Connecticut, it’s been used in the Torrington tire factory fire, among others.
It’s also stored at airports. This same thing happened three years ago at the San Jose Airport.
“These chemicals are linked to very serious health impacts, including kidney, testicular, liver cancer, thyroid disruption, hormone disruption,” Hulick said.
That’s why the state is warning people not to eat fish from the Farmington River from the Poquonock Avenue area to the Connecticut River.
On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal proposed legislation that would set standards for this type of foam that would include “Setting standards for PFAS in drinking water, banning forms of PFAS that are highly toxic, while establishing guidelines on safe cleanup and disposal.
“All of Connecticut should be angry. All of the nation should be angry. This kind of travesty is totally preventable,” Blumenthal said.
Community members impacted by this latest spill are hoping it’ll pass.
“There are people in all our communities whose livelihoods depend on a clean river so it’s really important to all of us,” said Sally Rieger, of Farmington River Wild and Scenic.
The cleanup cost is still unknown, but Senator Blumenthal wants the airport to be held accountable.
Here in Connecticut, fire officials say a bill that would have banned the foam never got out of committee.
