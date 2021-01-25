(WFSB) - About a million Americans are getting vaccinated for the coronavirus every single day.
However, public health experts warned that the country needs to hit the accelerator, which is no easy task.
Unfortunately, ramping up vaccine distribution is not only going to cost money, it's also going to take something even more precious right now, time.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisory to the president, said mistakes that were made in the past are costing the country.
Federal lawmakers are struggling to find an agreement on President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Still, one thing everyone agrees on is the need to accelerate vaccination distribution.
"We've got to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can as quickly as we possibly can,” Fauci said.
As of Monday morning, about a million Americans were getting a dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines every day. Biden officials want to improve that number but said the effort has been hampered by the Trump Administration.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
"I can't tell you how much vaccine we have,” admitted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New CDC director Walensky said her not knowing how much vaccine there is means local officials can't formulate a plan.
"They can't figure out how many sites to roll out, can't figure out how many to vaccinate as they need, and they can't figure out how many appointments to make for the public,” Walensky said.
As the Biden Administration works to solve that problem, it also announced plans to reinstate a travel ban on more than two dozen European countries to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.