HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Eight bills touching on nearly every aspect of gambling in Connecticut, from casinos to sports wagering, have cleared their first hurdle at the state capitol.
On Tuesday, the Public Safety Committee approved several gambling related bills, but the proposals remain unfinished.
That includes whether to open the bidding process for the state's third casino or allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open a casino in East Windsor without federal approval.
Another bill calls for legalized sports betting, which would let the tribes, casinos, lottery, and off track betting in on the action as far as on-site wagering.
Republicans have said they have some concerns.
"We have to make sure it's regulated, which it needs to be. But we also have to make sure a lot of groups are included at the table,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
When it comes to on-line gaming, only the tribes and the lottery would have rights, plus three companies would be able to bid for mobile platforms.
