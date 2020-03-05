HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Skyrocketing costs of healthcare has lawmakers once again looking for ways to make it more affordable.
Some are pushing for a “public option,” which allows some people to join the state-run health insurance plan.
There are a few options on the table at this point.
“I couldn’t afford plans being offered and what I could afford was so shoddy,” said Stephanie Thomas, a small business owner.
When Stephanie Thomas started her own business, she wanted to give her employees health care, but couldn’t.
“It really did jeopardize who I could hire because the first question new employees ask is what’s my benefit package,” Thomas said.
Those who support a “public option” plan say Connecticut has great health care, but it can be unaffordable.
Lawmakers have state health insurance.
“I got the worst call from my doctor. Test results has come back and I had cancer. It was the toughest thing I had to go through, but I was fortunate to have the best health care anyone could ask for,” said Senator Matt Lesser.
A “public option” would allow small businesses, non-profits, and labor unions to join a state-run health insurance plan.
The goal is to help small businesses retain employees and keep annual costs predictable.
A similar plan was proposed last year, but Governor Ned Lamont was not in favor of the state getting into the insurance business and some insurance companies threatened to leave the state.
“This is going to be one more layer of government over the top of current systems and that’s one more layer that’s going to cost taxpayers money,” said Steve Jewett, represents insurance industry.
Another plan, also getting bipartisan support, is aimed at reducing insurance premiums through a re-insurance program and allowing people to buy prescription drugs from Canada.
“We are looking at helping control costs and reducing prices on prescription drugs for Connecticut families,” said Senator Kevin Kelly.
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants action.
“If you got ideas on way s to make it better, bring those to the table, but if you don’t shut up and get out of the way,” Lembo said.
There are a number of health care options being proposed, some bipartisan, some not. The cost of health care can be too expensive, but finding affordable solutions are a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.